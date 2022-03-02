Log In or Subscribe to read more
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Duke Realty Corp has paid $605 million, or $28117/sf, for the Oak Creek Business Park, a three-building office and research and development property totaling 215,170 square feet in Milpitas, Calif The Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and East End Capital has sold Wynwood Annex, a 58,091-square-foot office building in Miami for $49 million, or about $84350/sf Brick & Timber Collective of San Francisco bought the...
Dallas Business Journal ML Realty Partners has bought a 153,150-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, and about 41 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News SWBC Real Estate LLC has sold two apartment properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price Lightbulb Capital Group was the buyer The properties are Royalton at Rockwall Downes, with 295 units at 2300 Discovery...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An Orlando, Fla, investor has purchased the 134-room Roger Smith Hotel in Manhattan for $414 million, or $313,636/unit The investor, Timeshare Acquisitions at Lexington LLC, purchased the property, at...
Triangle Business Journal GVA Real Estate Investments has bought the 228-unit Midtown Crossing Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $546 million, or about $239,474/unit The three-story property, which sits on 23 acres at 317 Lynn Road, was built in 1997...