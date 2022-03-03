Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Charlotte Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building a 264-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Minnetonka, Minn, developer wants to construct the 11-building project on 17 acres at the corner of Old Statesville and Gibbons roads The...
South Florida Business Journal A Miami-based company managed by Daniel Sabag and Javier Banos Machado has filed plans to build a 132-unit apartment project in that city The property, which will be called the Cauley Point Apartments, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $2147 million of construction financing for the Palms of Plantation assisted-living project in Plantation, Fla SageStone Development Partners is building the three-story property on 58 acres...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
Commercial Observer Wildflower Ltd has sold a 3,305-unit self-storage facility at 3350 Park Ave in the Bronx, NY, to Storage Post Self Storage for $64 million, or $19,364/unit JPMorgan supplied $28 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the...
GI Partners has paid $5813 million, $354/sf, for the 164,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3 Burlington Woods in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The San Francisco investment manager bought the four-story building from a venture of...
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...