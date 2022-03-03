Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cleveland Business Journal Playhouse Square is offering for sale the Lumen, a 318-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer tapped JLL to market the property, which is expected to sell for $159 million Playhouse Square developed the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...
Charlotte Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building a 264-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Minnetonka, Minn, developer wants to construct the 11-building project on 17 acres at the corner of Old Statesville and Gibbons roads The...
South Florida Business Journal A Miami-based company managed by Daniel Sabag and Javier Banos Machado has filed plans to build a 132-unit apartment project in that city The property, which will be called the Cauley Point Apartments, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $2147 million of construction financing for the Palms of Plantation assisted-living project in Plantation, Fla SageStone Development Partners is building the three-story property on 58 acres...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and East End Capital has sold Wynwood Annex, a 58,091-square-foot office building in Miami for $49 million, or about $84350/sf Brick & Timber Collective of San Francisco bought the...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is bringing to the sales market a pair of residential buildings in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been hired to market the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group is building a 360-unit apartment complex in the Westshore area of Tampa, Fla The local developer paid $875 million for a three-acre development site at 1515 North Westshore Blvd last August The...
South Florida Business Journal Cevera Real Estate Ventures has bought Tropical Park Plaza, a 72,294-square-foot retail property in Miami for $2525 million, or about $34927/sf A Miami-based investor sold the property, which sits on five acres at...