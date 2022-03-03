Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
The Real Deal RXR Realty and Georgia Green Ventures have been selected by the town board of Riverhead, NY, on Long Island, to redevelop the lot surrounding its commuter train station in a project that could cost between $110 million and $125 million...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
GI Partners has paid $5813 million, $354/sf, for the 164,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3 Burlington Woods in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The San Francisco investment manager bought the four-story building from a venture of...
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Duke Realty Corp has paid $605 million, or $28117/sf, for the Oak Creek Business Park, a three-building office and research and development property totaling 215,170 square feet in Milpitas, Calif The Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and East End Capital has sold Wynwood Annex, a 58,091-square-foot office building in Miami for $49 million, or about $84350/sf Brick & Timber Collective of San Francisco bought the...