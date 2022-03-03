Log In or Subscribe to read more
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has struck a deal to buy Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 44 apartment properties and 54 retail properties in the southeastern United States in a deal...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to buy Resource REIT Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $37 billion, including the assumption of the latter’s indebtedness Blackstone will pay $1475 for each of Resource REIT’s common...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...
Private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners has agreed to buy a majority interest in Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a deal that values the company at $900 million The rating agency, commonly referred to as KBRA, is the youngest of the major credit...
Apollo Global Management is the latest institutional real estate investment manager to tap the individual investor market It has agreed to buy Griffin Capital, a Los Angeles investment manager with $5 billion of real estate assets under management,...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...