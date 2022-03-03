Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Tishman Speyer will redevelop a 178-acre former steel mill site in Pittsburgh into a mixed-use facility to be called Hazelwood Green The New York developer is partnering on the redevelopment with Almono LLP, a consortium of a few...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The local investor is building the property on a 10-acre site at 3232 South 48th St Completion is slated for the fourth...
Charlotte Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building a 264-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Minnetonka, Minn, developer wants to construct the 11-building project on 17 acres at the corner of Old Statesville and Gibbons roads The...
South Florida Business Journal A Miami-based company managed by Daniel Sabag and Javier Banos Machado has filed plans to build a 132-unit apartment project in that city The property, which will be called the Cauley Point Apartments, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $2147 million of construction financing for the Palms of Plantation assisted-living project in Plantation, Fla SageStone Development Partners is building the three-story property on 58 acres...
Commercial Observer Wildflower Ltd has sold a 3,305-unit self-storage facility at 3350 Park Ave in the Bronx, NY, to Storage Post Self Storage for $64 million, or $19,364/unit JPMorgan supplied $28 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the...
Multi-Housing News Thompson Thrift Residential has broken ground on Notch66, a 336-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 2514 Main St, about 40 miles north of Denver Watermark...
REJournalscom A venture of Albion Residential and Koplar Properties is planning to build Albion West End, a 293-unit apartment property in St Louis Work on the 30-story property, at 4974 Lindell Blvd, is scheduled to start this fall Plans call for...
ConnectCREcom HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning to build Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West, a three-building industrial property that totals 13 million square feet in Bristol, Wis The Chicago real estate firm is building the property at...