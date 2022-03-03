Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
REJournalscom A venture of Albion Residential and Koplar Properties is planning to build Albion West End, a 293-unit apartment property in St Louis Work on the 30-story property, at 4974 Lindell Blvd, is scheduled to start this fall Plans call for...
ConnectCREcom HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning to build Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West, a three-building industrial property that totals 13 million square feet in Bristol, Wis The Chicago real estate firm is building the property at...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is bringing to the sales market a pair of residential buildings in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been hired to market the...
REBusiness Online Link Logistics has secured tenants to fully lease two of its industrial properties in Glendale Heights, Ill, a suburb of Chicago United Business Mail agreed to fully lease the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive,...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson has opened the Larking, a 341-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The local developer broke ground on the $100 million project in 2019 The 16-story property, at 615 South 8th St, has studio, one-, two-...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by TLC Management has paid $698 million, or $256,617/unit, for Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment and management company...