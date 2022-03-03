Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The local investor is building the property on a 10-acre site at 3232 South 48th St Completion is slated for the fourth...
The Real Deal RXR Realty and Georgia Green Ventures have been selected by the town board of Riverhead, NY, on Long Island, to redevelop the lot surrounding its commuter train station in a project that could cost between $110 million and $125 million...
Charlotte Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building a 264-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Minnetonka, Minn, developer wants to construct the 11-building project on 17 acres at the corner of Old Statesville and Gibbons roads The...
South Florida Business Journal A Miami-based company managed by Daniel Sabag and Javier Banos Machado has filed plans to build a 132-unit apartment project in that city The property, which will be called the Cauley Point Apartments, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $2147 million of construction financing for the Palms of Plantation assisted-living project in Plantation, Fla SageStone Development Partners is building the three-story property on 58 acres...
Multi-Housing News Thompson Thrift Residential has broken ground on Notch66, a 336-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 2514 Main St, about 40 miles north of Denver Watermark...
REJournalscom A venture of Albion Residential and Koplar Properties is planning to build Albion West End, a 293-unit apartment property in St Louis Work on the 30-story property, at 4974 Lindell Blvd, is scheduled to start this fall Plans call for...
ConnectCREcom HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning to build Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West, a three-building industrial property that totals 13 million square feet in Bristol, Wis The Chicago real estate firm is building the property at...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson has opened the Larking, a 341-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The local developer broke ground on the $100 million project in 2019 The 16-story property, at 615 South 8th St, has studio, one-, two-...