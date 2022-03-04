Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company, has agreed to pre-lease 427,000 square feet at the Alexandria Point office and research and development property that’s under development in San Diego Alexandria...
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Property Group has proposed building a mixed-use project with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on a 16-acre site at East...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...
Dallas Morning News PEG Cos has bought a three-acre development site in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, where it plans to build a dual-branded Marriott hotel The Provo, Utah, developer is building the 220-room project next to a...
Dallas Morning News S&S DTC Industrial is building Commerce Dalport, an 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is constructing the two-building property on...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start this summer on the first of two office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cousins Properties is developing the buildings,...
Dallas Business Journal McCormick Commercial has started construction on a 13 million-square-foot industrial park in North Fort Worth, Texas The four-building property, dubbed the Meacham Commerce Center, is being built on a nearly 80-acre site at...
REBusiness Online Tishman Speyer will redevelop a 178-acre former steel mill site in Pittsburgh into a mixed-use facility to be called Hazelwood Green The New York developer is partnering on the redevelopment with Almono LLP, a consortium of a few...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The local investor is building the property on a 10-acre site at 3232 South 48th St Completion is slated for the fourth...