Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Property Group has proposed building a mixed-use project with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on a 16-acre site at East...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Alta Raintree, a 330-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta developer broke ground on the property in 2020 Comerica Bank provided a $474 million loan to finance the...
Dallas Morning News PEG Cos has bought a three-acre development site in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, where it plans to build a dual-branded Marriott hotel The Provo, Utah, developer is building the 220-room project next to a...
Dallas Morning News S&S DTC Industrial is building Commerce Dalport, an 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is constructing the two-building property on...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start this summer on the first of two office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cousins Properties is developing the buildings,...
Dallas Business Journal McCormick Commercial has started construction on a 13 million-square-foot industrial park in North Fort Worth, Texas The four-building property, dubbed the Meacham Commerce Center, is being built on a nearly 80-acre site at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Broadshore Capital Partners is offering for sale Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Los Angeles investor has tapped Newmark to market the property, which is expected to sell for more...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...