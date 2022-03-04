Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Cleveland Business Journal Playhouse Square is offering for sale the Lumen, a 318-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer tapped JLL to market the property, which is expected to sell for $159 million Playhouse Square developed the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
REJournalscom A venture of Albion Residential and Koplar Properties is planning to build Albion West End, a 293-unit apartment property in St Louis Work on the 30-story property, at 4974 Lindell Blvd, is scheduled to start this fall Plans call for...
ConnectCREcom HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning to build Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West, a three-building industrial property that totals 13 million square feet in Bristol, Wis The Chicago real estate firm is building the property at...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is bringing to the sales market a pair of residential buildings in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been hired to market the...