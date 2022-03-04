Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital Inc last year originated 64 loans totaling $19 billion, increasing its portfolio of loans and preferred equity investments to $35 billion from $24 billion a year earlier The New York...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to pay $3287 million, or $950,000/room, for the recently completed W Nashville Hotel, with 346 rooms in Nashville, Tenn The Orlando, Fla, REIT is buying the property from its developer, Twelfth Avenue Realty...
Pine Tree, in partnership with a US state pension fund, has paid $659 million, or $24434/sf, for Sunset Esplanade, a 269,710-square-foot retail center in Hillsboro, Ore The Northbrook, Ill, real estate investor purchased the property from BIG...
South Florida Business Journal The city of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, has paid $1583 million, or about $1,739/sf, for the 9,102-square-foot retail building at 18500 Collins Ave in that south Florida city An affiliate of MMG Equity Partners was the...
Dwight Capital has provided $305 million of bridge financing against the newly constructed Retreat at Grand Prairie, a 154-unit seniors-housing property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The loan, originated through Dwight Mortgage Trust,...
Rabina Properties has secured $540 million in construction financing for the 450,000-square-foot office and residential building it’s constructing at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan Bank OZK of Little Rock, Ark, provided a $410 million...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 27 loans totaling $193 billion last year, with $650 million of that coming in the final quarter That's up from $5263 million in 2020, but fell short of the $29 billion it originated in 2019, before the...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...