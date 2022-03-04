Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Property Group has proposed building a mixed-use project with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on a 16-acre site at East...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Alta Raintree, a 330-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta developer broke ground on the property in 2020 Comerica Bank provided a $474 million loan to finance the...
Dallas Morning News PEG Cos has bought a three-acre development site in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, where it plans to build a dual-branded Marriott hotel The Provo, Utah, developer is building the 220-room project next to a...
Dallas Morning News S&S DTC Industrial is building Commerce Dalport, an 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is constructing the two-building property on...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start this summer on the first of two office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cousins Properties is developing the buildings,...
REBusiness Online Tishman Speyer will redevelop a 178-acre former steel mill site in Pittsburgh into a mixed-use facility to be called Hazelwood Green The New York developer is partnering on the redevelopment with Almono LLP, a consortium of a few...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The local investor is building the property on a 10-acre site at 3232 South 48th St Completion is slated for the fourth...
The Real Deal RXR Realty and Georgia Green Ventures have been selected by the town board of Riverhead, NY, on Long Island, to redevelop the lot surrounding its commuter train station in a project that could cost between $110 million and $125 million...