Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital Inc last year originated 64 loans totaling $19 billion, increasing its portfolio of loans and preferred equity investments to $35 billion from $24 billion a year earlier The New York...
Rabina Properties has secured $540 million in construction financing for the 450,000-square-foot office and residential building it’s constructing at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan Bank OZK of Little Rock, Ark, provided a $410 million...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 27 loans totaling $193 billion last year, with $650 million of that coming in the final quarter That's up from $5263 million in 2020, but fell short of the $29 billion it originated in 2019, before the...
Brookfield, through its real estate secondaries business, has recapitalized a portfolio of 31 industrial properties with 38 million square feet that was held through a fund sponsored by Longpoint Realty Partners The deal, valued at $700 million,...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $2147 million of construction financing for the Palms of Plantation assisted-living project in Plantation, Fla SageStone Development Partners is building the three-story property on 58 acres...
Athene Annuity and Life Assurance Co, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, has provided $200 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the $255 million purchase, by a venture of CIM Group and Tides Equities, of the 1,012-unit Del Mar Terrace...
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
Knighthead Funding has provided $345 million of financing for the construction of Middle Country Meadows, a 124-unit apartment property in the Selden community of Brookhaven on Long Island, NY The property is being developed by Northwind Group of...