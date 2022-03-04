Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Alta Raintree, a 330-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Atlanta developer broke ground on the property in 2020 Comerica Bank provided a $474 million loan to finance the...
Industrial rents in Nashville, Tenn, increased by 63 percent last year, topping all other markets in the country in terms of rent growth, according to Commercial Edge Nationally, industrial rents increased by an average of 4 percent Demand has...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The local investor is building the property on a 10-acre site at 3232 South 48th St Completion is slated for the fourth...
Multi-Housing News Thompson Thrift Residential has broken ground on Notch66, a 336-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 2514 Main St, about 40 miles north of Denver Watermark...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Duke Realty Corp has paid $605 million, or $28117/sf, for the Oak Creek Business Park, a three-building office and research and development property totaling 215,170 square feet in Milpitas, Calif The Indianapolis...
REBusiness Online Link Logistics has secured tenants to fully lease two of its industrial properties in Glendale Heights, Ill, a suburb of Chicago United Business Mail agreed to fully lease the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive,...
Multi-Housing News Century Communities Inc has broken ground on the 425-unit Lincoln Station Apartments in Lone Tree, Colo The Greenwood Village, Colo, developer is building the property at 10273 Park Meadows Drive, about 17 miles south of Denver It...
Crain’s Chicago Business VillageMD has agreed to lease 50,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company previously had been leasing 33,000 sf at 125 South Clark St, less than a mile away...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...