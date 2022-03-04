Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded the most senior class of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp, 2012-WLDN, to B from AAA, because of concerns it has with the collateral loan’s ability to get refinanced in May It also...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Torchlight Investors has successfully restructured the onerous ground leases tied to the former Hilton Times Square Hotel in Manhattan, paving the way for the property’s sale The 476-room hotel had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY, has been sold to a venture of a pair of Binghamton, NY,- area families for $1372 million, resulting in a $4136 million loss to the CMBS trust that had held a $4746 million...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 131 million-square-foot office building at 135 South LaSalle St in downtown Chicago was appraised last month at a value of $130 million The building, owned by AmTrust Realty Corp, which had purchased...
Bridge Investment Group, which paid $825 million for 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, has assumed what most recently was a $792 million CMBS loan against the office property The loan, however, has been written down to $682 million...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of COMM, 2012-CCRE3, because of its heavy exposure to the regional mall sector The transaction, whose balance has paid down to $94623 million from $125 billion, has a 43 percent concentration to the retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 1,281 CMBS loans with a balance of $3583 billion were in special servicing as of the end of January, according to Trepp Inc That’s down 587 percent from December and is nearly 64 percent...