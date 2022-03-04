Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to pay $3287 million, or $950,000/room, for the recently completed W Nashville Hotel, with 346 rooms in Nashville, Tenn The Orlando, Fla, REIT is buying the property from its developer, Twelfth Avenue Realty...
South Florida Business Journal The city of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, has paid $1583 million, or about $1,739/sf, for the 9,102-square-foot retail building at 18500 Collins Ave in that south Florida city An affiliate of MMG Equity Partners was the...
Brookfield, through its real estate secondaries business, has recapitalized a portfolio of 31 industrial properties with 38 million square feet that was held through a fund sponsored by Longpoint Realty Partners The deal, valued at $700 million,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
Commercial Observer Wildflower Ltd has sold a 3,305-unit self-storage facility at 3350 Park Ave in the Bronx, NY, to Storage Post Self Storage for $64 million, or $19,364/unit JPMorgan supplied $28 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the...
GI Partners has paid $5813 million, $354/sf, for the 164,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 3 Burlington Woods in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The San Francisco investment manager bought the four-story building from a venture of...