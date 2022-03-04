Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to pay $3287 million, or $950,000/room, for the recently completed W Nashville Hotel, with 346 rooms in Nashville, Tenn The Orlando, Fla, REIT is buying the property from its developer, Twelfth Avenue Realty...
Pine Tree, in partnership with a US state pension fund, has paid $659 million, or $24434/sf, for Sunset Esplanade, a 269,710-square-foot retail center in Hillsboro, Ore The Northbrook, Ill, real estate investor purchased the property from BIG...
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Property Group has proposed building a mixed-use project with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to build the property on a 16-acre site at East...
Brookfield, through its real estate secondaries business, has recapitalized a portfolio of 31 industrial properties with 38 million square feet that was held through a fund sponsored by Longpoint Realty Partners The deal, valued at $700 million,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mast Capital has bought Saddlebrook Resort, a 500-room condominium-hotel property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, Fla The Miami company teamed with Amzak Capital Management on the purchase of the...
Charlotte Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building a 264-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Minnetonka, Minn, developer wants to construct the 11-building project on 17 acres at the corner of Old Statesville and Gibbons roads The...