Multi-Housing News Cleghorn Capital has paid $243 million, or $121,500/unit, for the 200-unit Breeze River Apartments in Newport News, Va The 18-building property, at 168 Heritage Way, was purchased from Cohen Investment Group of Norfolk, Va, which...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $105 million, or $340,909/unit, for the Stratford, a 308-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from 3rd Ave Investments, which had acquired it in 2018 for $328...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Orlando Business Journal Grand Peaks Properties Inc has acquired the 468-unit Vista Way apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $90 million, or about $192,308/unit The Denver real estate company bought the complex from Walt Disney Parks & Resort...
South Florida Business Journal LiveWell at Coral Plaza, a 140-bed assisted-living facility in Margate, Fla, has sold for $16 million, or about $114,286/unit A company managed by Yanir Shmaryou of Miami sold the property to RSR Senior Residences,...
LA Business First Rising Realty Partners has paid $219 million, or $14797/sf, for Alpine Industrial Park, a six-building complex with 148,000 square feet in Sacramento, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Massie & Co in...
Austin Business Journal Cielo Property Group hopes to break ground this summer on a 750,000-square-foot office tower in downtown Austin, Texas The 46-story building, which is being called the Perennial, is being planned for a full city block between...
Houston Business Journal Wolf Capital Partners has bought the 120,000-square-foot Heights Medical Tower in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Heins Properties brokered the deal for the buyer JLL arranged an undisclosed amount...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...