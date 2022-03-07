Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fannie Mae provided $965 million of senior financing, under its Sponsor-initiated affordability program, against the 569-unit Cityside Huntington Metro apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va Berkadia's affordable-housing...
Multi-Housing News Cleghorn Capital has paid $243 million, or $121,500/unit, for the 200-unit Breeze River Apartments in Newport News, Va The 18-building property, at 168 Heritage Way, was purchased from Cohen Investment Group of Norfolk, Va, which...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $105 million, or $340,909/unit, for the Stratford, a 308-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from 3rd Ave Investments, which had acquired it in 2018 for $328...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...
Orlando Business Journal Grand Peaks Properties Inc has acquired the 468-unit Vista Way apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $90 million, or about $192,308/unit The Denver real estate company bought the complex from Walt Disney Parks & Resort...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is about to start on the 120,000-square-foot CrossRidge One office building in Indian Island, NC CrossRidge Development is building the property as part of its 190-acre CrossRidge Center mixed-use project...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hills Properties has broken ground on Vantage at Anderson Towne Center, a 224-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Blue Ash, Ohio, developer is building the property at 7832 Five Mile Road It will have one- and...
South Florida Business Journal LiveWell at Coral Plaza, a 140-bed assisted-living facility in Margate, Fla, has sold for $16 million, or about $114,286/unit A company managed by Yanir Shmaryou of Miami sold the property to RSR Senior Residences,...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...