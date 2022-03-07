Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fannie Mae provided $965 million of senior financing, under its Sponsor-initiated affordability program, against the 569-unit Cityside Huntington Metro apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va Berkadia's affordable-housing...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is about to start on the 120,000-square-foot CrossRidge One office building in Indian Island, NC CrossRidge Development is building the property as part of its 190-acre CrossRidge Center mixed-use project...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hills Properties has broken ground on Vantage at Anderson Towne Center, a 224-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Blue Ash, Ohio, developer is building the property at 7832 Five Mile Road It will have one- and...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Austin Business Journal Cielo Property Group hopes to break ground this summer on a 750,000-square-foot office tower in downtown Austin, Texas The 46-story building, which is being called the Perennial, is being planned for a full city block between...
REBusiness Online TWG will break ground soon on Grata at Totem Lake, a 125-unit apartment property in Kirkland, Wash The Indianapolis developer will build the property at 12410 NE Totem Lake Way, about 18 miles northeast of Seattle The seven-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital Inc last year originated 64 loans totaling $19 billion, increasing its portfolio of loans and preferred equity investments to $35 billion from $24 billion a year earlier The New York...