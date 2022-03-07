Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $105 million, or $340,909/unit, for the Stratford, a 308-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from 3rd Ave Investments, which had acquired it in 2018 for $328...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is about to start on the 120,000-square-foot CrossRidge One office building in Indian Island, NC CrossRidge Development is building the property as part of its 190-acre CrossRidge Center mixed-use project...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hills Properties has broken ground on Vantage at Anderson Towne Center, a 224-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Blue Ash, Ohio, developer is building the property at 7832 Five Mile Road It will have one- and...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Dwight Capital has provided $6098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 334-unit Deer Springs Apartments in northwest Las Vegas The loan marks the eight...
LA Business First Rising Realty Partners has paid $219 million, or $14797/sf, for Alpine Industrial Park, a six-building complex with 148,000 square feet in Sacramento, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Massie & Co in...
Austin Business Journal Cielo Property Group hopes to break ground this summer on a 750,000-square-foot office tower in downtown Austin, Texas The 46-story building, which is being called the Perennial, is being planned for a full city block between...