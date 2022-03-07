Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...
Orlando Business Journal Grand Peaks Properties Inc has acquired the 468-unit Vista Way apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $90 million, or about $192,308/unit The Denver real estate company bought the complex from Walt Disney Parks & Resort...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hills Properties has broken ground on Vantage at Anderson Towne Center, a 224-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Blue Ash, Ohio, developer is building the property at 7832 Five Mile Road It will have one- and...
South Florida Business Journal LiveWell at Coral Plaza, a 140-bed assisted-living facility in Margate, Fla, has sold for $16 million, or about $114,286/unit A company managed by Yanir Shmaryou of Miami sold the property to RSR Senior Residences,...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Dwight Capital has provided $6098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 334-unit Deer Springs Apartments in northwest Las Vegas The loan marks the eight...
Austin Business Journal Cielo Property Group hopes to break ground this summer on a 750,000-square-foot office tower in downtown Austin, Texas The 46-story building, which is being called the Perennial, is being planned for a full city block between...
REBusiness Online TWG will break ground soon on Grata at Totem Lake, a 125-unit apartment property in Kirkland, Wash The Indianapolis developer will build the property at 12410 NE Totem Lake Way, about 18 miles northeast of Seattle The seven-story...