Multi-Housing News Aspen Heights Partners is planning to build Aspen Heights Bloomington, a 671-bed student-housing property in Bloomington, Ind The Austin developer will build the property at 703 West Gourley Pike, about a half mile from Indiana...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...
Crain’s Chicago Business Broadshore Capital Partners is offering for sale Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Los Angeles investor has tapped Newmark to market the property, which is expected to sell for more...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Remo Polselli has acquired the Standard Club building, a 166,000-square-foot property that is used as a private members-only club in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned Polselli, a hotel...
Cleveland Business Journal Playhouse Square is offering for sale the Lumen, a 318-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer tapped JLL to market the property, which is expected to sell for $159 million Playhouse Square developed the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Milwaukee Business Journal A partnership of Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group has paid $243 million, or $12357/sf, for the 196,656-square-foot LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The venture purchased the industrial...
REJournalscom A venture of Albion Residential and Koplar Properties is planning to build Albion West End, a 293-unit apartment property in St Louis Work on the 30-story property, at 4974 Lindell Blvd, is scheduled to start this fall Plans call for...