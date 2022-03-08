Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2015-SG1, because of what it says was a “lack of progress” in the resolution of loans that are in special servicing and the “continued...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Torchlight Investors has successfully restructured the onerous ground leases tied to the former Hilton Times Square Hotel in Manhattan, paving the way for the property’s sale The 476-room hotel had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY, has been sold to a venture of a pair of Binghamton, NY,- area families for $1372 million, resulting in a $4136 million loss to the CMBS trust that had held a $4746 million...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 131 million-square-foot office building at 135 South LaSalle St in downtown Chicago was appraised last month at a value of $130 million The building, owned by AmTrust Realty Corp, which had purchased...
Bridge Investment Group, which paid $825 million for 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, has assumed what most recently was a $792 million CMBS loan against the office property The loan, however, has been written down to $682 million...