PCCP LLC has provided $125 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 industrial properties with 511,322 square feet in California and the Puget Sound area of Washington The financing, in the form of two senior loans, facilitated Lift...
REBusiness Online Larken Associates is close to completing the 272-unit Reserve at Crosswicks apartment complex in Bordentown, NJ The property, at 596 US Route 206, is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia and has one- and two-bedroom units It...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Dacra, L Catterton Real Estate and Brookfield Properties is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the 180,000-square-foot Ursa office building in Miami’s Design District The 15-story property is...
South Florida Business Journal LivWrk has disclosed its plans for mixed-use building in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami The Brooklyn, NY, developer has proposed the two-building property for a 245-acre site at 2400 and 2500 North Miami Ave, which...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has proposed building a 382-unit apartment complex on a portion of the former Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami The project, dubbed Manor Biscayne, is being planned for a 312-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has filed plans to build a 367-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being proposed for a 13-acre development site at 7575 Universal Blvd, which the Wellington, Fla, developer had...
Multi-Housing News Aspen Heights Partners is planning to build Aspen Heights Bloomington, a 671-bed student-housing property in Bloomington, Ind The Austin developer will build the property at 703 West Gourley Pike, about a half mile from Indiana...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $38 million of financing against the 162-room Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio The loan, with a 30-month term and two six-month extension options, was arranged by Hodges Ward...
Dallas Morning News Verizon Wireless is developing a data-center property with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The telecommunications company is building the tech campus on a 24-acre site between State Highway...