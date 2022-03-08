Log In or Subscribe to read more
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...
Hines has raised another $600 million of equity commitments for its Hines US Property Partners Fund, bringing its total equity raised to $135 billion That gives the open-ended vehicle, which pursues core properties in the multifamily, industrial,...
CrowdStreet has launched a closed-end fund through which it aims to raise up to $200 million that it would invest in a mix of properties across the country The crowdfunding platform's primary aim is to invest in properties that would appreciate in...
Global Atlantic Financial Group has acquired equity interests in a $17 billion portfolio of office and research and development properties with 54 million square feet owned by Drawbridge Realty The transaction effectively recapitalizes the portfolio...
Viking Partners has raised $130 million of equity commitments for its fifth value-add real estate investment fund The vehicle, Viking Partners Fund V, is a follow-up to a fund through which the Cincinnati company early last year had raised $92...
ABR Chesapeake Fund VI, sponsored by Alex Brown Realty, has made a $26 million commitment to Base Equities, which makes preferred equity investments in commercial real estate across the country The commitment is designed to spur Base...
Bell Partners has raised $230 million for its Bell Core Fund I, exceeding its $200 million target The fund is the first for the Greensboro, NC, investment manager that would pursue core investments The company typically pursues value-add investments...
Inland Private Capital Corp has raised $252 million of investor commitments for a pair of opportunity zone funds that will target self-storage properties The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager typically raises capital from retail investors, either...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...