Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has filed plans to build a 367-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The five-story project is being proposed for a 13-acre development site at 7575 Universal Blvd, which the Wellington, Fla, developer had...
Multi-Housing News Aspen Heights Partners is planning to build Aspen Heights Bloomington, a 671-bed student-housing property in Bloomington, Ind The Austin developer will build the property at 703 West Gourley Pike, about a half mile from Indiana...
Dallas Morning News Verizon Wireless is developing a data-center property with more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The telecommunications company is building the tech campus on a 24-acre site between State Highway...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the 24-story Ascent South End mixed-use building in Charlotte, NC A venture of Greystar and White Point Partners is building the property at 1714 South Blvd, near East and West boulevards It...
Orlando Business Journal Grand Peaks Properties Inc has acquired the 468-unit Vista Way apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $90 million, or about $192,308/unit The Denver real estate company bought the complex from Walt Disney Parks & Resort...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is about to start on the 120,000-square-foot CrossRidge One office building in Indian Island, NC CrossRidge Development is building the property as part of its 190-acre CrossRidge Center mixed-use project...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hills Properties has broken ground on Vantage at Anderson Towne Center, a 224-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Blue Ash, Ohio, developer is building the property at 7832 Five Mile Road It will have one- and...
South Florida Business Journal LiveWell at Coral Plaza, a 140-bed assisted-living facility in Margate, Fla, has sold for $16 million, or about $114,286/unit A company managed by Yanir Shmaryou of Miami sold the property to RSR Senior Residences,...