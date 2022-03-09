Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has bought the 66,606-square-foot Palmetto Park Center office building in downtown Boca Raton, Fla, for $252 million, or about $37834/sf A company managed by Alex Kurkin of Aventura, Fla, was the seller...
Triad Business Journal Ground is breaking next month on The Novus, a 27-story residential building in downtown Durham, NC Austin Lawrence Partners of Aspen, Colo, is building the property at 400 West Main St It will have 54 condominiums, 188...
REJournalscom Stoneleigh Cos has opened Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Barrington, Ill, investor broke ground on the four-story property, at 380 Randolph Ave, in 2020 It has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Dallas Morning News Legacy Partners is building the Merit, a 296-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Forest City, Calif, company is developing the property with a $20 million equity injection from Pondmoon Capital...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Dallas-area businessmen is expected to start construction soon on a mixed-use project in Allen, Texas The venture consists of Buddy Cramer, who co-founded the Katy Trail Ice House bar and grill; Ray Washburne, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkview Financial has provided $35 million of financing to facilitate the recapitalization of a 173-acre parcel of land in downtown Tampa, Fla, that’s being developed into a residential condominium...
REBusiness Online Beedie is planning to build the Pioneer Business Center, a two-building industrial property with 261,751 square feet in Las Vegas The Burnaby, British Columbia, developer is building the property at 6370 and 6340 South Pioneer Way,...
Berkadia has started offering loans for the construction of affordable-housing properties The lender, which already has funded $70 million under the program, has partnered with a third-party investor and funds its share off its balance sheet It...
REBusiness Online Larken Associates is close to completing the 272-unit Reserve at Crosswicks apartment complex in Bordentown, NJ The property, at 596 US Route 206, is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia and has one- and two-bedroom units It...