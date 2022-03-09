Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Stoneleigh Cos has opened Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Barrington, Ill, investor broke ground on the four-story property, at 380 Randolph Ave, in 2020 It has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Commercial Cafe CIM Group has leased 70,000 square feet of office space to Land’n Sea Distributing Inc and CNY Group at its 1440 Broadway property in midtown Manhattan CNY, a construction and development services firm, is taking 34,025 sf on...
Milwaukee Business Journal Scannell Properties is offering for sale the 150,000-square-foot industrial property at 12255 West Carmen Ave in Milwaukee The Indianapolis developer has tapped CBRE to market the property, which was built in 2019 It has...
Multi-Housing News Aspen Heights Partners is planning to build Aspen Heights Bloomington, a 671-bed student-housing property in Bloomington, Ind The Austin developer will build the property at 703 West Gourley Pike, about a half mile from Indiana...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Commercial Property Executive Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company, has agreed to pre-lease 427,000 square feet at the Alexandria Point office and research and development property that’s under development in San Diego Alexandria...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...