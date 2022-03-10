Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal Scannell Properties is offering for sale the 150,000-square-foot industrial property at 12255 West Carmen Ave in Milwaukee The Indianapolis developer has tapped CBRE to market the property, which was built in 2019 It has...
Crain’s Chicago Business Broadshore Capital Partners is offering for sale Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Los Angeles investor has tapped Newmark to market the property, which is expected to sell for more...
Cleveland Business Journal Playhouse Square is offering for sale the Lumen, a 318-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer tapped JLL to market the property, which is expected to sell for $159 million Playhouse Square developed the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle GE Pension Trust is offering for sale 1180 Peachtree St NE, a 669,711-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Eastdil Secured has been tapped to market the property, also known as the Symphony Tower The...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is bringing to the sales market a pair of residential buildings in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been hired to market the...
Woolbright Development Inc has hired JLL Capital Markets to market for sale the 235,390-square-foot Wekiva Riverwalk retail center in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Apopka, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has owned the fully leased property since...
The venture between DRA Advisors and DLC Management that owns Brook Highland Plaza in Birmingham, Ala, has put the 594,466-square-foot retail center on the sales block through JLL Capital Markets The venture had purchased the property in 2016 as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Torchlight Investors has successfully restructured the onerous ground leases tied to the former Hilton Times Square Hotel in Manhattan, paving the way for the property’s sale The 476-room hotel had...
Triangle Business Journal Crabtree Valley Mall, a 135 million-square-foot regional mall in Raleigh, NC, has come to the sales market CVM Holdings LLC has tapped Eastdil Secured to market the property, which sits on 57 acres at 4325 Glenwood Ave An...