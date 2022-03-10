Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alexandria Housing Development Corp has purchased the 196-unit Park Vue of Alexandria Apartments from Covenant Capital Group, financing it with a $514 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund The property, at 511 Four Mile Road in...
Hudson Valley Property Group has secured $190 million of financing from the New York City Housing Development Corp to renovate three affordable multifamily communities with 748 units in the New York City boroughs of the Bronx and Manhattan Hudson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkview Financial has provided $35 million of financing to facilitate the recapitalization of a 173-acre parcel of land in downtown Tampa, Fla, that’s being developed into a residential condominium...
Berkadia has started offering loans for the construction of affordable-housing properties The lender, which already has funded $70 million under the program, has partnered with a third-party investor and funds its share off its balance sheet It...
PCCP LLC has provided $125 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 industrial properties with 511,322 square feet in California and the Puget Sound area of Washington The financing, in the form of two senior loans, facilitated Lift...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $38 million of financing against the 162-room Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio The loan, with a 30-month term and two six-month extension options, was arranged by Hodges Ward...
Fannie Mae provided $965 million of senior financing, under its Sponsor-initiated affordability program, against the 569-unit Cityside Huntington Metro apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Alexandria, Va Berkadia's affordable-housing...
CIT Bank has provided $396 million of mortgage financing against the Southside Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 483,000 square feet that’s under construction in Baltimore The financing facilitated the property’s...
Dwight Capital has provided $6098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 334-unit Deer Springs Apartments in northwest Las Vegas The loan marks the eighth...