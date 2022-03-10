Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Hill Cos has paid $5565 million, or $23098/sf, for One Denver Tech Center, a 240,931-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo The local company purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors, which...
REBusiness Online Beedie is planning to build the Pioneer Business Center, a two-building industrial property with 261,751 square feet in Las Vegas The Burnaby, British Columbia, developer is building the property at 6370 and 6340 South Pioneer Way,...
Driverge Vehicle Innovations has agreed to lease 150,000 square feet of industrial space at Chapel Hill Business Park, an 805,002-sf industrial property in Akron, Ohio The automotive manufacturer represented itself in the lease with assistance from...
Commercial Cafe CIM Group has leased 70,000 square feet of office space to Land’n Sea Distributing Inc and CNY Group at its 1440 Broadway property in midtown Manhattan CNY, a construction and development services firm, is taking 34,025 sf on...
Rentvcom Life Bridge Capital has paid $306 million, or $208,163/unit, for the 147-unit Aviator Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Roanoke, Va, investment firm purchased the property from an affiliate of Crossbeam Capital, which had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $105 million, or $340,909/unit, for the Stratford, a 308-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from 3rd Ave Investments, which had acquired it in 2018 for $328...
South Florida Business Journal FreezePak Logistics has agreed to fully lease the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, which is currently under construction in Hialeah, Fla The Newark, NJ, cold- and dry-storage company, is taking...
LA Business First Rising Realty Partners has paid $219 million, or $14797/sf, for Alpine Industrial Park, a six-building complex with 148,000 square feet in Sacramento, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Massie & Co in...