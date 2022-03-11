Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bader Development has paid $107 million, or $200,374/unit, for Hampshire Hill, a 534-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn, about 15 miles south Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer purchased the...
REJournalscom A venture of Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Midas Enterprises is planning a mixed-use building with a hotel and residential condominiums at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd and North Central Ave in Clayton, Mo, about nine...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs formally has been put up for sale A chunk of the 957,000-square-foot shopping mall serves as collateral for an $894 million mortgage that was...
REJournalscom Stoneleigh Cos has opened Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Barrington, Ill, investor broke ground on the four-story property, at 380 Randolph Ave, in 2020 It has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Driverge Vehicle Innovations has agreed to lease 150,000 square feet of industrial space at Chapel Hill Business Park, an 805,002-sf industrial property in Akron, Ohio The automotive manufacturer represented itself in the lease with assistance from...
Milwaukee Business Journal Scannell Properties is offering for sale the 150,000-square-foot industrial property at 12255 West Carmen Ave in Milwaukee The Indianapolis developer has tapped CBRE to market the property, which was built in 2019 It has...
Multi-Housing News Aspen Heights Partners is planning to build Aspen Heights Bloomington, a 671-bed student-housing property in Bloomington, Ind The Austin developer will build the property at 703 West Gourley Pike, about a half mile from Indiana...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A group of local investors has paid $517 million, or $269,270/unit, for the Barnum, a 192-unit apartment property in White Bear Lake, Minn, about 20 miles north of Minneapolis The property, at 1711 County Road...
Cincinnati Business Courier Core5 Industrial Partners is breaking ground soon on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot industrial property in Florence, Ky The Atlanta developer is building the property at 7900 Foundation Drive, right...