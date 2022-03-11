Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate Weekly Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground for 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment property at 25 North Lexington Ave in White Plains, NY The White Plains Common Council in 2016 approved the estimated $275 million development,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities last year issued permits for the construction of 57 million apartment units in properties with five or more units, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That’s the...
REJournalscom A venture of Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Midas Enterprises is planning a mixed-use building with a hotel and residential condominiums at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd and North Central Ave in Clayton, Mo, about nine...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Expressway has agreed to fully lease the 111,000-square-foot industrial property at 220 West Victoria St in Compton, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The trucking company signed a seven-year lease and...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has bought the 66,606-square-foot Palmetto Park Center office building in downtown Boca Raton, Fla, for $252 million, or about $37834/sf A company managed by Alex Kurkin of Aventura, Fla, was the seller...
Triad Business Journal Ground is breaking next month on The Novus, a 27-story residential building in downtown Durham, NC Austin Lawrence Partners of Aspen, Colo, is building the property at 400 West Main St It will have 54 condominiums, 188...
REJournalscom Stoneleigh Cos has opened Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Barrington, Ill, investor broke ground on the four-story property, at 380 Randolph Ave, in 2020 It has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Dallas Morning News Legacy Partners is building the Merit, a 296-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Forest City, Calif, company is developing the property with a $20 million equity injection from Pondmoon Capital...
Denver Business Journal Hill Cos has paid $5565 million, or $23098/sf, for One Denver Tech Center, a 240,931-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo The local company purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors, which...