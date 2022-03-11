Log In or Subscribe to read more
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities last year issued permits for the construction of 57 million apartment units in properties with five or more units, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That’s the...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by 334 percent in February, to $3463 billion, according to Trepp Inc Loans against retail and hotel properties continue to comprise nearly three-quarters of that volume...
A venture between an affiliate of investment manager Electra America and AKA, an operator of extended-stay hotel properties, has raised more than $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel-investment fund, Electra America Hospitality Fund I The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
Industrial rents in Nashville, Tenn, increased by 63 percent last year, topping all other markets in the country in terms of rent growth, according to Commercial Edge Nationally, industrial rents increased by an average of 4 percent Demand has...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continue to rise and were up in January by another 165 percent when compared with December, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index As was the...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...