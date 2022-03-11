Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal MCR Hotels has agreed to buy the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan for $356 million, or $200,000/room The New York hotel developer is buying the 1,780-room property, at 811 7th Ave, from Host Hotels & Resorts The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bader Development has paid $107 million, or $200,374/unit, for Hampshire Hill, a 534-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn, about 15 miles south Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer purchased the...
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
Lincoln Property Co has paid $325 million, or $23153/sf, for AZ 202 Commerce Park, a two-building industrial property with 140,372 square feet in Chandler, Ariz The Dallas company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of AIG Global...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Assets Trust Inc has paid $454 million, or $48817/sf, for Bel-Spring 520, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Swift Real Estate Partners, which...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $581 million, or $322,778/unit, for the 180-unit Cantamar Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from a Los Angeles limited liability company The property, at 16630 North 43rd...
Denver Business Journal Hill Cos has paid $5565 million, or $23098/sf, for One Denver Tech Center, a 240,931-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo The local company purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors, which...
Chatham Lodging Trust has paid $31 million, or $279,279/room, for the 111-room Hilton Garden Inn Destin in Miramar Beach, Fla The West Palm Beach, Fla, REIT said its purchase of the hotel, which opened in 2020, would provide it an estimated yield on...
Reliable Properties has paid $448 million, or $32701/sf, for Washington Plaza, a 136,908-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local investment and management company purchased the property from Eagles Nest Property of Huntington Beach,...