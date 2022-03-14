Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Riverside Investment & Development has unveiled plans for the Queensbridge Collective mixed-use complex in Charlotte, NC The Chicago developer is building the property at 1111 South Tryon St, on the site of the Uptown...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners is building the 240-unit North Salem Station apartment complex in Apex, NC The Charlottesville, Va, developer bought the property’s development site – nine parcels at the corner of...
A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $24690/sf, for the 166,066-square-foot industrial property at 5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, Calif Staley Point, of Los Angeles, and Bain...
South Florida Business Journal Gazit Horizons has proposed building a 500-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Brickell Financial District The company, a subsidiary of Gazit Globe of Israel, bought the proposed project’s development site in...
South Florida Business Journal Hanover Co has bought a 154-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $20 million The Houston developer plans to build a 36-story apartment building on the site, at 477 SW First Ave, just south of the New...
Summit Communities has paid $291 million, or $259,821/unit, for the 112-unit Highline Lofts Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Lowe Property Group of Salt Lake City, which was represented by Northmarq Highline...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...
Houston Business Journal Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development is breaking ground later this month on a 105 million-square-foot industrial facility in Brookshire, Texas, about 37 miles west of Houston The Dallas-based real estate firm is building...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...