Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $24690/sf, for the 166,066-square-foot industrial property at 5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, Calif Staley Point, of Los Angeles, and Bain...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties totaling 215 units in South Florida for a combined $468 million The Miami company paid $243 million, or about $216,964/unit, for the Colonial Village...
Summit Communities has paid $291 million, or $259,821/unit, for the 112-unit Highline Lofts Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Lowe Property Group of Salt Lake City, which was represented by Northmarq Highline...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
Transwestern Development Co has sold the 202,421-square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif, for $507 million, or $25047/unit The buyer could not be learned immediately The Houston real estate company was represented in...
The Real Deal Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $200 million, or $1,290/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave, in Greenwich, Conn The seller, Rockpoint Group, a Boston investment manager, bought the property...
Logan Capital Advisors has paid $975 million, or $443,181/unit, for the 220-unit South Beach Apartments in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from Griffin Capital Co, which had acquired it in 2018 for $62 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and HEI Hotels & Resorts has paid $40 million, or $90,090/room, for the 444-room Westchester Marriott hotel in Tarrytown, NY The venture bought the property, at 670...