Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $9803 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Ascend at Kierland, a 364-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and...
A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $24690/sf, for the 166,066-square-foot industrial property at 5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, Calif Staley Point, of Los Angeles, and Bain...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties totaling 215 units in South Florida for a combined $468 million The Miami company paid $243 million, or about $216,964/unit, for the Colonial Village...
Mesa West Capital has provided $67 million of financing against the recently opened Westmont of Milpitas, a 199-unit apartment property in Milpitas, Calif The seniors-housing property was developed in late 2020 on a two-acre site at 80 Cedar Way,...
Summit Communities has paid $291 million, or $259,821/unit, for the 112-unit Highline Lofts Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Lowe Property Group of Salt Lake City, which was represented by Northmarq Highline...
Almanac Realty Investors has made a $350 million equity commitment in Davlyn Investments, helping fund the San Diego investment manager’s entrée into Nevada and expand its portfolio in Arizona and California Since the investment was made,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
Trez Capital has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 282-unit Kavista in the village of El Portal in Miami The eight-story property is being developed at 495 Northeast 83rd St, about eight miles northeast of downtown Miami,...
Transwestern Development Co has sold the 202,421-square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif, for $507 million, or $25047/unit The buyer could not be learned immediately The Houston real estate company was represented in...