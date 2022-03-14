Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Beacon Square, a 110-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas It’s being built on Coit Road, just north of the George Bush Turnpike Billingsley Co is the project’s...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified New York investor has acquired the Point at Las Colinas, an 18-story office building with more than 400,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed JLL...
Austin Business Journal Link Logistics Real Estate has proposed building Settlers Grove, a 631,000-square-foot industrial project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The last-mile distribution development arm of Blackstone Group is...
Austin Business Journal Kilroy Realty Corp recently paid $40 million for a 29-acre development site in San Antonio where it plans to build a 493,000-square-foot office building The Los Angeles REIT is building the property at 10615 Burnet Road, in...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Lovett Industrial and Clarion Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 240-acre Interchange 249 business park in Tomball, Texas, about 335 miles northwest of Houston four-building phase will total 19...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...
Rentvcom Azzur Group has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 76,300 square feet at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a six-building industrial property with 332,000 sf in Alameda, Calif The life-sciences company was represented by Stream...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Expressway has agreed to fully lease the 111,000-square-foot industrial property at 220 West Victoria St in Compton, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The trucking company signed a seven-year lease and...