Charlotte Business Journal Riverside Investment & Development has unveiled plans for the Queensbridge Collective mixed-use complex in Charlotte, NC The Chicago developer is building the property at 1111 South Tryon St, on the site of the Uptown...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners is building the 240-unit North Salem Station apartment complex in Apex, NC The Charlottesville, Va, developer bought the property’s development site – nine parcels at the corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Gazit Horizons has proposed building a 500-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Brickell Financial District The company, a subsidiary of Gazit Globe of Israel, bought the proposed project’s development site in...
South Florida Business Journal Hanover Co has bought a 154-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $20 million The Houston developer plans to build a 36-story apartment building on the site, at 477 SW First Ave, just south of the New...
REBusiness Online Hunt Midwest will break ground this month on Heartland Logistics Park, a four-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Shawnee, Kan The Kansas City, Kan, developer is building the property at 24525 West 43rd St,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Beacon Square, a 110-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas It’s being built on Coit Road, just north of the George Bush Turnpike Billingsley Co is the project’s...
Austin Business Journal Link Logistics Real Estate has proposed building Settlers Grove, a 631,000-square-foot industrial project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The last-mile distribution development arm of Blackstone Group is...
Austin Business Journal Kilroy Realty Corp recently paid $40 million for a 29-acre development site in San Antonio where it plans to build a 493,000-square-foot office building The Los Angeles REIT is building the property at 10615 Burnet Road, in...
Houston Business Journal Enbridge Inc has agreed to sublease nearly half of Energy Center Five, a 524,323-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The exact square footage could not be learned The deal is for 14 years...