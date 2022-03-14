Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $24690/sf, for the 166,066-square-foot industrial property at 5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, Calif Staley Point, of Los Angeles, and Bain...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties totaling 215 units in South Florida for a combined $468 million The Miami company paid $243 million, or about $216,964/unit, for the Colonial Village...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...
Almanac Realty Investors has made a $350 million equity commitment in Davlyn Investments, helping fund the San Diego investment manager’s entrée into Nevada and expand its portfolio in Arizona and California Since the investment was made,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...
Transwestern Development Co has sold the 202,421-square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif, for $507 million, or $25047/unit The buyer could not be learned immediately The Houston real estate company was represented in...
The Real Deal Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $200 million, or $1,290/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave, in Greenwich, Conn The seller, Rockpoint Group, a Boston investment manager, bought the property...
Logan Capital Advisors has paid $975 million, or $443,181/unit, for the 220-unit South Beach Apartments in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from Griffin Capital Co, which had acquired it in 2018 for $62 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and HEI Hotels & Resorts has paid $40 million, or $90,090/room, for the 444-room Westchester Marriott hotel in Tarrytown, NY The venture bought the property, at 670...