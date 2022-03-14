Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mesa West Capital has provided $67 million of financing against the recently opened Westmont of Milpitas, a 199-unit apartment property in Milpitas, Calif The seniors-housing property was developed in late 2020 on a two-acre site at 80 Cedar Way,...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...
Trez Capital has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 282-unit Kavista in the village of El Portal in Miami The eight-story property is being developed at 495 Northeast 83rd St, about eight miles northeast of downtown Miami,...
Alexandria Housing Development Corp has purchased the 196-unit Park Vue of Alexandria Apartments from Covenant Capital Group, financing it with a $514 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund The property, at 511 Four Mile Road in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $85 million of financing against the recently redeveloped Kimpton Alton Hotel, a 248-room boutique property in San Francisco’s...
Hudson Valley Property Group has secured $190 million of financing from the New York City Housing Development Corp to renovate three affordable multifamily communities with 748 units in the New York City boroughs of the Bronx and Manhattan Hudson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkview Financial has provided $35 million of financing to facilitate the recapitalization of a 173-acre parcel of land in downtown Tampa, Fla, that’s being developed into a residential condominium...
Berkadia has started offering loans for the construction of affordable-housing properties The lender, which already has funded $70 million under the program, has partnered with a third-party investor and funds its share off its balance sheet It...
PCCP LLC has provided $125 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 industrial properties with 511,322 square feet in California and the Puget Sound area of Washington The financing, in the form of two senior loans, facilitated Lift...