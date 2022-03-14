Log In or Subscribe to read more
The online real estate crowd-funding platform, launched in 2014, last year raised $12 billion of equity on behalf of 114 deals from its crowd of investor clients That took its capital-raising total since inception to more than $3 billion through 615...
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
A venture between an affiliate of investment manager Electra America and AKA, an operator of extended-stay hotel properties, has raised more than $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel-investment fund, Electra America Hospitality Fund I The...
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...
Hines has raised another $600 million of equity commitments for its Hines US Property Partners Fund, bringing its total equity raised to $135 billion That gives the open-ended vehicle, which pursues core properties in the multifamily, industrial,...
CrowdStreet has launched a closed-end fund through which it aims to raise up to $200 million that it would invest in a mix of properties across the country The crowdfunding platform's primary aim is to invest in properties that would appreciate in...
Global Atlantic Financial Group has acquired equity interests in a $17 billion portfolio of office and research and development properties with 54 million square feet owned by Drawbridge Realty The transaction effectively recapitalizes the portfolio...
Viking Partners has raised $130 million of equity commitments for its fifth value-add real estate investment fund The vehicle, Viking Partners Fund V, is a follow-up to a fund through which the Cincinnati company early last year had raised $92...
ABR Chesapeake Fund VI, sponsored by Alex Brown Realty, has made a $26 million commitment to Base Equities, which makes preferred equity investments in commercial real estate across the country The commitment is designed to spur Base...