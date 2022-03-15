Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $839 million of financing against the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md The financing allowed WRS Inc Real Estate Investments, which already had owned the property’s 402,625...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Blackstone Group has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The giant investment manager bought the stake from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought the Arbors at Greynolds Park, a 156-unit apartment property in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $352 million, or about $225,641/unit The Miami company purchased the three-story property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
Principal Real Estate Investors has paid $49 million for a pair of industrial properties with a total of 367,820 square feet in the Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla, markets The Des Moines, Iowa, investment manager bought the properties from Rooker, an...
Dallas Business Journal Stockdale Investment Group has bought Knox Park Village, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Dallas The local real estate investor acquired the two-acre property, with a mix of retail and office space at 3001 Knox St,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $9803 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Ascend at Kierland, a 364-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and...