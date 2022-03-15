Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Group has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The giant investment manager bought the stake from a venture of...
Orlando Business Journal The Orlando, Fla, Municipal Planning Board next month is scheduled to review a proposal for the 800-unit Orlando Gateway Apartments The four-building project is being planned for a 20-acre parcel on the west side of...
Triangle Business Journal The developer of the Park City South project in Raleigh, NC, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the mixed-use complex Kane Realty Corp is developing the property at the corner of Lake Wheeler Road and South Saunders...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
South Florida Business Journal Blue Tevere Investments has filed plans to build a 115-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood The area developer has proposed the project for a 081-acre site at 1900, 1918 and 1920 SW Third Ave...
Principal Real Estate Investors has paid $49 million for a pair of industrial properties with a total of 367,820 square feet in the Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla, markets The Des Moines, Iowa, investment manager bought the properties from Rooker, an...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
Dallas Business Journal Stockdale Investment Group has bought Knox Park Village, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Dallas The local real estate investor acquired the two-acre property, with a mix of retail and office space at 3001 Knox St,...