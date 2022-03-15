Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $839 million of financing against the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md The financing allowed WRS Inc Real Estate Investments, which already had owned the property’s 402,625...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Orlando Business Journal The Orlando, Fla, Municipal Planning Board next month is scheduled to review a proposal for the 800-unit Orlando Gateway Apartments The four-building project is being planned for a 20-acre parcel on the west side of...
Triangle Business Journal The developer of the Park City South project in Raleigh, NC, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the mixed-use complex Kane Realty Corp is developing the property at the corner of Lake Wheeler Road and South Saunders...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought the Arbors at Greynolds Park, a 156-unit apartment property in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $352 million, or about $225,641/unit The Miami company purchased the three-story property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Blue Tevere Investments has filed plans to build a 115-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood The area developer has proposed the project for a 081-acre site at 1900, 1918 and 1920 SW Third Ave...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $9803 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Ascend at Kierland, a 364-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and...