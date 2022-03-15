Log In or Subscribe to read more
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LNR Partners, special servicer of $25685 million of mortgage debt against 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago, evidently has taken the 145 million-square-foot office building as it’s now classified as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last year, $1211 billion of Freddie Mac loans securitized through the agency’s K-series transactions were defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, according to Kroll Bond...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by 334 percent in February, to $3463 billion, according to Trepp Inc Loans against retail and hotel properties continue to comprise nearly three-quarters of that volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $23772 million CMBS loan against the Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY, has been sent back to special servicing The transfer, highlighted this morning in a TreppWire Trading Alert, noted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sephora is moving its San Francisco office to Salesforce East, a 450,000-square-foot office building, from 525 Market St, where it occupies 167,297 square feet, less than a half mile away The cosmetics...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2015-SG1, because of what it says was a “lack of progress” in the resolution of loans that are in special servicing and the “continued...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...