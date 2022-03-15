Log In or Subscribe to read more
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $9803 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Ascend at Kierland, a 364-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and...
Mesa West Capital has provided $67 million of financing against the recently opened Westmont of Milpitas, a 199-unit apartment property in Milpitas, Calif The seniors-housing property was developed in late 2020 on a two-acre site at 80 Cedar Way,...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...
Trez Capital has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 282-unit Kavista in the village of El Portal in Miami The eight-story property is being developed at 495 Northeast 83rd St, about eight miles northeast of downtown Miami,...
Alexandria Housing Development Corp has purchased the 196-unit Park Vue of Alexandria Apartments from Covenant Capital Group, financing it with a $514 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund The property, at 511 Four Mile Road in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $85 million of financing against the recently redeveloped Kimpton Alton Hotel, a 248-room boutique property in San Francisco’s...